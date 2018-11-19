ValuEngine Upgrades Lazydays (LAZY) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of LAZY opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Lazydays has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other news, CEO William P. Murnane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B. Luke Weil sold 27,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $222,255.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,831 shares of company stock valued at $123,874. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

