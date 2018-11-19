Valvoline (VVV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

VVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup set a $22.00 price target on Valvoline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Valvoline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Valvoline has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 739,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 5.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 49,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 22.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 168,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Valvoline by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

