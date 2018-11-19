Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $46.42 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,262 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $46,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000.

HCSG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.16. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,938. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.71. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $124,961.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $219,793.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $219,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

