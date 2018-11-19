Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 26,996 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,996 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical accounts for approximately 2.0% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $70,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Globus Medical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 28.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Globus Medical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,987. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David C. Paul sold 707,191 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $38,195,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 26,996 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (GMED)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/van-berkom-associates-inc-sells-26996-shares-of-globus-medical-inc-gmed.html.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.