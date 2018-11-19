Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA):

11/17/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

11/15/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/6/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They wrote, “We reiterate our Buy rating and $30 target price. All relevant disclosures and certifications appear on pages 3 – 5 of this report. Stifel does and seeks to do business with companies covered in its research reports. As a result, investors should be aware that the firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this report. Investors should consider this report as only a single factor in making their investment decision.Investment Thesis We believe Vanda’s current valuation is an attractive entry point for investors, given its accelerating base business and relatively de-risked, late-stage pipeline that we believe is under-appreciated.””

10/26/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/16/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are Neutral on VNDA with a 12-month PT of $26. HETLIOZ is delivering consistent growth in non-24, approaching the $100M threshold in net revs, which we view as an inflection point in broadening institutional interest. However, our Neutral rating results from the lack of visibility on the tradipitant P3 program for neuropathic itch (i.e., pruritus) in atopic dermatitis and meaningful pipeline-driven growth. Although we believe that the program has an increased PoS resulting from a P3 design well-informed by P2 data, in our view, enhanced clarity on timelines is needed to become more constructive.””

10/3/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

9/20/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,298 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 328,291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,208 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 478,333.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 956,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 956,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 376,301 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

