VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Shares Bought by Opera Trading Capital

Opera Trading Capital boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Opera Trading Capital owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 129.7% in the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,881,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 929.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 976,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 881,767 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.53. 1,050,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,014,516. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $24.86.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

