VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1 year low of $960.00 and a 1 year high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

