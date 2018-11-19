Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Stake Boosted by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.1% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,388,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,149,634,000 after buying an additional 881,831 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,295,000 after buying an additional 137,063 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $182.77 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $157.96 and a 12 month high of $204.44.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

