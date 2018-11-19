Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 774.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 608,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,832,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $152.93 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $167.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

