Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Position Cut by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 59.6% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,393,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,267,000 after buying an additional 135,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,209,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,816,000 after buying an additional 611,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,984,000 after buying an additional 232,674 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 6,740,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,860,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,200,000 after buying an additional 237,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.77. 363,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,422. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.42 and a 1 year high of $270.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

