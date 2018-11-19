Vereit Inc (VER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

VER stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. Vereit has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $289.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.19 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vereit will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

