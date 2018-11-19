Veritiv Corp (VRTV) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,241 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Veritiv by 36.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veritiv by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Veritiv by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 21.3% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VRTV opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Veritiv Corp has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $471.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Corp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Veritiv to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Veritiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $62,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

