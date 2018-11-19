Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $13.45 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 70,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $993,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Linda Palczuk acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,184,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

