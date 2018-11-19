Viaspace (VSPC) & ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Financial Review

Viaspace (OTCMKTS:VSPC) and ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viaspace and ARC Document Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viaspace $110,000.00 19.56 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A ARC Document Solutions $394.58 million 0.31 -$21.51 million $0.15 17.53

Viaspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Document Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Viaspace has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Document Solutions has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Viaspace and ARC Document Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viaspace 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Document Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

ARC Document Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Given ARC Document Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARC Document Solutions is more favorable than Viaspace.

Profitability

This table compares Viaspace and ARC Document Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viaspace -724.36% N/A -1,614.29% ARC Document Solutions -1.23% 5.59% 2.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Viaspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of ARC Document Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of ARC Document Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions beats Viaspace on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viaspace

VIASPACE Inc. engages in the renewable energy business in the United States and internationally. It develops Giant King Grass (GKG), a biomass and energy crop. The company's GKG could be burned in biomass power plants to generate electricity; made into pellets that could be burned together with coal to reduce carbon emissions from existing power plants; generated bio methane through anaerobic digestion; and used as a feedstock for low carbon liquid biofuels for transportation, biochemical, and bio plastics, as well as animal feed. VIASPACE Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads. The company also provides archive and information management services; and specialized color printing comprising color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials for regional and national retailers, franchises, marketing departments, theme parks, and cultural institutions. In addition, it develops and offers Web-based document management applications, such as SKYSITE, Planwell, and Abacus that facilitates project collaboration, manage print networks, track equipment fleets, create and maintain project document archives, and other document and content management tasks. Further, the company sells printing, imaging, and related equipment, as well as provides ancillary services, such as service and maintenance; and offers digital shipping and managed file transfer services. Additionally, it manages, distributes, and produces documents and information related to construction projects, including construction drawings, black and white and color signage, specification documents, and marketing materials. The company serves senior management teams, information technology and procurement departments, project architects, engineers, general contractors, facilities managers, and others in the architectural, engineering, and construction industries, as well as retail, technology, entertainment, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as American Reprographics Company and changed its name to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. in 2012. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

