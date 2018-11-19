Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,597 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Seagate Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Seagate Technology by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 8,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Seagate Technology by 76.8% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 19.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,393,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 229,843 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 35,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

