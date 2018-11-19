Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $8.99 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 599,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,627,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 17,950 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $249,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen bought 10,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 252,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,619 over the last three months.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

