Viewray Inc (VRAY) Holdings Boosted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 1,011.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,791 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.21% of Viewray worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viewray by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viewray by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 86,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Viewray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Viewray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viewray by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,859,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viewray Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $663.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 105.63% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun acquired 2,702,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,787,702 shares of company stock worth $25,549,944. Company insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

