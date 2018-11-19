Viper Energy Partners’ (VNOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s previous close.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

VNOM traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 755,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.68 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $572,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,429.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $166,610,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 22.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $158,389,000 after acquiring an additional 693,235 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 31.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,969,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,843,000 after acquiring an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 911.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,352,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 571.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,868 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

