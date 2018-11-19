Virco Mfg. (VIRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.75.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Virco Mfg. makes up approximately 0.6% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Virco Mfg. worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

