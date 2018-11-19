Press coverage about Virgin Media (LON:VMED) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Virgin Media earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Virgin Media has a 1 year low of GBX 1,385 ($18.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,378 ($44.14).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/virgin-media-vmed-earning-critical-news-coverage-report-shows.html.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.