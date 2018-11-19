Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $754,000 Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Modine Manufacturing worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.65. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.95 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,294.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

