Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $712,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

NYSE:CHK opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James R. Webb acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 871,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHK shares. Bank of America raised Chesapeake Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/virginia-retirement-systems-et-al-takes-712000-position-in-chesapeake-energy-co-chk.html.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.