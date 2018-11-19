Volvo AB (VOLV-B) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 171.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 190 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group set a SEK 135 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of STO:VOLV-B traded down SEK 7.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching SEK 125.10. 4,439,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

