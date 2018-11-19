Vonage (VG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vonage (NYSE:VG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

VG stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of -0.02.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $261.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $6,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,053,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,494,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Pearson sold 159,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $2,143,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,521.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,345,329 shares of company stock valued at $32,961,939 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,545,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,360 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 570,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 320,733 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 829,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 646,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

