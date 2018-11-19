W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in W W Grainger by 1,195.7% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $310.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total value of $5,519,318.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/w-w-grainger-inc-gww-shares-sold-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.