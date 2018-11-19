Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Position Boosted by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $82.78 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

