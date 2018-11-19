Walmart Inc (WMT) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,035,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,646 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Walmart worth $472,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 80,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $97.69 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 525,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $50,054,262.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,089,617.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,276,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $121,468,341.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,147,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,777,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,433,931 shares of company stock worth $803,955,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walmart to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/walmart-inc-wmt-stake-lifted-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.