Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of WTS opened at $74.20 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $67.29 and a one year high of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $201,628.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.