Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Director Sells $582,900.00 in Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $582,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 1.85. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,114.49% and a negative return on equity of 112.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5,257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 353,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/wave-life-sciences-ltd-wve-director-sells-582900-00-in-stock.html.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.