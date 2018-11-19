Waves Community Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $4,885.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00003862 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020043 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00137393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00209459 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.03 or 0.08236239 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,593 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.