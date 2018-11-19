Wedbush Weighs in on Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.15). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01).

KALA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 9.79.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gregory Grunberg acquired 606,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp acquired 2,424,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,996.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 115,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 59,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,599 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

