WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 562,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 858,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 9.17.

Get WeedMD alerts:

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “WeedMD (WMD) Trading Down 4.7%” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/weedmd-wmd-trading-down-4-7.html.

About WeedMD (CVE:WMD)

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.