Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dean Foods (DF)

11/13/2018 – Dean Foods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2018 – Dean Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Dean Foods was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

11/7/2018 – Dean Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/7/2018 – Dean Foods was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Dean Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/22/2018 – Dean Foods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2018 – Dean Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dean Foods, whose shares have declined in the past three months, is battling hurdles related to input cost inflation, soft volumes and increased retailer investments in the private label space. These factors hurt the company in second-quarter 2018, wherein earnings fell year over year due to greater-than-expected increases in resin, freight and fuel expenses. Also, soft volumes and greater mix of private label products hurt the gross margin. Nonetheless, the company is aggressively working toward enhancing volumes and lowering costs through smart volumes initiative and its cost-productivity plan. Notably, the latter helped lower G&A costs by about $13 million during the quarter. Encouragingly, the cost productivity program is likely to deliver incremental annual run rate savings of $150 million by 2020. We also commend Dean Foods’ focus on diversifying its portfolio by moving beyond core brands, evident from its raised stake in Good Karma.”

10/3/2018 – Dean Foods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

DF stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. Dean Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $529.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.02.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dean Foods Co will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 887,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 578,975 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 629,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 576,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,609,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,036,000 after acquiring an additional 560,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 731.3% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 500,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 440,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

