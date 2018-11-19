Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dillard’s (DDS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2018 – Dillard’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $66.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Dillard’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2018 – Dillard’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $83.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Dillard’s was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Dillard’s was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Dillard’s stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 55,315.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

