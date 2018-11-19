Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HSBC (HSBA)

HSBC (LON: HSBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2018 – HSBC was given a new GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – HSBC was given a new GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – HSBC was given a new GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 800 ($10.45).

10/30/2018 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 685 ($8.95). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 684 ($8.94) to GBX 718 ($9.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – HSBC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 740 ($9.67) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 700 ($9.15).

10/29/2018 – HSBC had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock.

10/29/2018 – HSBC was given a new GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – HSBC was given a new GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/29/2018 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

10/26/2018 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

10/25/2018 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 770 ($10.06). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 730 ($9.54).

10/17/2018 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 750 ($9.80).

10/16/2018 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 750 ($9.80). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – HSBC was given a new GBX 684 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2018 – HSBC was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 680 ($8.89).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 656.30 ($8.58) on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Iain Mackay sold 24,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58), for a total value of £157,817.97 ($206,217.13).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

