Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

11/5/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

11/2/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

10/25/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/8/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

9/28/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/22/2018 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $509.29 million, a P/E ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.89. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Get Ballard Power Systems Inc alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 324.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 377.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 57,537 shares during the period. 3.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.