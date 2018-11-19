Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) recently:

11/9/2018 – NeoPhotonics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

11/5/2018 – NeoPhotonics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – NeoPhotonics had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – NeoPhotonics was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – NeoPhotonics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 22,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $203,834.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,877 shares of company stock valued at $292,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,567,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

