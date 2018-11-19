Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Price Target to $25.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research restated a buy rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of BECN opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,991 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

