Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Price Target to $29.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.72.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE:PK opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 163.4% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 45,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 245.4% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 914,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,003,000 after buying an additional 649,544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.