Wells Fargo & Co Increases Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Price Target to $148.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $144.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $129.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $229.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 69.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 434.3% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,538,000 after purchasing an additional 215,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 200,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

