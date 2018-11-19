Wells Fargo & Co Trims Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Target Price to $16.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.19 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,633,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,056,000 after purchasing an additional 518,514 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,022,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,096,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 373,903 shares during the period.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.