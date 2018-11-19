Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,556 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.63% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $59,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 262,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 219,993 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000.

EMLC stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

