Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $56.73 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $56,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 32.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $29,863,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.59 and a 12-month high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $56.73 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-56-73-million-stake-in-canadian-national-railway-cni.html.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.