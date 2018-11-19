Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $60.54 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 559,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $60,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1,031.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 87,251.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after buying an additional 775,664 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Zendesk by 211.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,529,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,809,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,646 shares of company stock worth $6,697,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $154.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-60-54-million-position-in-zendesk-inc-zen.html.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.