Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a premier transportation and logistics company. The company is engaged in hauling truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates throughout the 48 contiguous states pursuant to operating authority, both common and contract, granted by the Department of Transportation and pursuant to intrastate authority granted by various states. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; temperature-controlled. Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. “

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WERN. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $33.44 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1,309.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $2,581,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.