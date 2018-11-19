Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (PAI)

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.49. 25,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,323. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc

