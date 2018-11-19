Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $124.29. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 24,509 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,995,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

