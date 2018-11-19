Weyco Group (WEYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Weyco Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Weyco Group stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.53. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

In related news, CFO John Wittkowske sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $33,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,078 shares of company stock valued at $260,937 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyco Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

