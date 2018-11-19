White Metal Resources Corp (CVE:WHM) shares were down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 228,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 243,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “White Metal Resources (WHM) Shares Down 15.4%” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/white-metal-resources-whm-shares-down-15-4.html.

About White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Shebandowan gold property with 12 staked claims covering 2,185 ha located in the Shebandowan greenstone belt, Northwestern Ontario.

