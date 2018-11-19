Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,630. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.96%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,512,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.70 per share, with a total value of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

